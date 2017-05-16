Seven arrested as 19-year-old dies after being taken ill in Leeds street

Police have arrested seven people following the death of a man who had been taken ill in a street in Leeds.

Officers were called to Victoria Park Avenue, Bramley, by a member of the public who was concerned over his behaviour on Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was taken to St James Hospital for treatment, where he died, West Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday.

A spokesperson said that seven men, aged between 18 and 21, had been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following the death of the man.

They were later released pending further enquiries taking place.

The cause of his death is not being treated as suspicious at this time though.

The residential street where the man was found was cordoned off after the call had been received for about four hours on Sunday between 12 noon and 4pm when it re-opened.

Information init