A car has hit a tree in a serious crash in a village near Leeds.

Emergency crews are currently working at the scene in South Milford.

The crash happened at 8.30am on Butts Lane, near the A63 junction.

Local diversions have been put in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Witnesses to collision are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference NYP-18052017-0092.