Serious collision closes M1 motorway near Leeds

An accident has caused the closurte of the M1 motorway near Leeds tonight.

Highways England has issued the warning to motorists about the closure between Junction 45 and Junction 46 of the M1 northbound, between central Leeds and the turnoff for Leeds Bradford Airport.

The incident is a serious collision.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the collision.

The closure was put in place at about 9.20pm and remains in force, according to information released by Highways England.

UPDATE: A man has been rescued from a car which overturned on the motorway.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "One car had overturned and one male casualty was trapped inside.

"Fire crews extricated the casualty and he has been taken to hospital by ambulance."

DIVERSION DETAILS

Traffic is being diverted off the M1 at Junction 44

The 'Hollow DIamond' symbol will divert traffic

-Exit at junction 44

-At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A639

-Proceed to Junction with M62 Junction 30

-Take first exit onto M62 Eastbound

-Proceed 8 miles to Junction with A1(M), Junction 32A

-Continue along A1M until Junction 42, then take first exit onto A63

-Continue along A63 until M1 Junction 46 and rejoin M1 noth