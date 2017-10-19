Seniors set to perform with Leeds chorus

Older folk across Leeds are poised to perform in an operatic ensemble today, as part of a new musical partnership.

A group of seniors who are members of Sing ON groups will join Opera North for a special side-by-side event on Thursday at the city’s Howard Assembly Room for a two-hour workshop session.

Opera North currently runs weekly Sing ON sessions for people aged 55 and over in Morley, Batley, Alwoodley and Oakwood.

Today, members from all four groups will be coming together in the Howard Assembly Room in Leeds for a two-hour workshop with Matt Roughley, Opera North Choral Delivery Artist, followed by a session with Oliver Rundell, Opera North Chorus Master.

They will then get a chance to see inside one of Opera North’s rehearsal rooms when all 36 members of the Chorus join them for an hour-long ‘rehearsal’ session.

Over the course of the day, the participants will master and sing a selection of pieces from Trial by Jury which is currently being performed as part of Opera North’s season of The Little Greats at Leeds Grand Theatre.

Jacqui Cameron, Opera North Education Director, said: “We love being able to offer people exciting, creative opportunities.

“This includes the chance to perform with our professional singers and to experience at first hand the power of their voices up close.

“Our groups are open to everyone. There’s no requirement to be able to read music or to have any previous singing experience.

“Our vocal leaders are adept at making everyone feel welcome and help give a real sense of achievement as they experience the joy of singing as part of a group.”