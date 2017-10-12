Send your spookiest stories in

DON’T LOOK unless you dare - but we’ve got a spooktastic story-writing competition for youngsters this Halloween.

The Yorkshire Evening Post is again this autumn asking children aged 16 and under to write 250 words of petrifying prose.

And there is £50 gift voucher for White Rose Shopping Centre for the best terrifying Halloween tale - plus the chance to see your work in print.

The winner and a selection of entries will be published in the paper and online. The story should start with these paragraphs which are not included in the word count.

“Daisy and Poppy had been excited about Halloween for weeks. But when they set off trick or treating......”

The competition has proved very popular in the past with hundreds of entries.

We are urging schools, groups and children across the city to get their creative juices flowing and take part.

Steven Foster, general manager of White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We’re really excited to be involved with this year’s Halloween competition. We can’t wait to hear the spooky and spectacular stories that are entered – we’ll be keeping the lights on while reading them.”

Please email your entries to hannah.start@jpress.co.uk. All stories must be received by October 20. Usual Johnston Press competition rules apply.

* There’s free fun for all the family at White Rose this October half term, including a Halloween Fiesta.

Look out for the opportunity to get hands on with this year’s best Christmas toys on October 23 and 24, pink pumpkin pimping in aid of Breast Cancer Haven on October 26, and a Halloween Fiesta with face painting and more on October 28. For more information, visit www.white-rose.co.uk or search for White Rose Shopping Centre on Facebook.