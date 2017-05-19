Seeing history in a new light

See history in a new light, quite literally, tonight as two Leeds museums open up after hours as part of a national festival.

In line with the national ‘Museums at Night Festival’, The Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery and Treasures of the Brotherton Gallery are inviting people to join them for an evening of music, drama and creativity at this special event.

Two of the main exhibitions running currently will be opened up, including ‘Caught in the Russian Revolution’ and ‘Saved from the Russian Revolution’, which use archives and artefacts to highlight the British community’s experiences during the events of the Russian Revolution.

Other activities include pop-up choir performances of Rachmaninov’s Vespers which were banned in Soviet Russia, following the Russian Revolution, readings by stage@leeds from striking eyewitness accounts of the Russian Revolution, embroidery crafts and creative writing as well as a tour of the exhibitions to Russian music.

The galleries, at Leeds University’s Parkinson Building will be staying open from 6pm until 9pm.

Tickets to the one off event are just £3 and include two drinks per person.