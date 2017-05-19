Seeing double! Looks familiar as tribute bands plug in at Leeds’s Roundhay Park

From Madonna and Bruce Springsteen to Robbie Williams and U2, some of the world’s biggest music names have performed in Leeds’s Roundhay Park over the years.

And this summer another three familiar-looking acts will be rocking out in the park on a day that seems sure to have fans playing spot the difference.

For tribute acts to Guns N’ Roses, Oasis and The Killers are appearing at the 2017 Roundhay Park Fake Festival, it was announced today.

The line-up for the event – taking place on Saturday, August 12 – will also include local support bands Meihaus, Man Can’t Fly, Eat Defeat, Kath And The Kicks and The Elephant Trees.

August’s bash will be the third visit to Roundhay Park for the Fake Festivals brand, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2016.

Roundhay Park Fake Festival organiser Iain Angus said: “I look forward every year to seeing those faces in the crowd singing along and having an amazing day.

“The 2017 event will see world-class tributes to Guns N’ Roses, Oasis and The Killers hitting the stage inside the famous Fake Festivals marquee, along with five talented local support bands.

“Plus there will be the main bar inside the marquee as usual and a variety of food and entertainment stalls in the outside arena.”

An early bird pricing structure will be in place until July 12, with tickets costing £18 for adults or £10 for young people aged 10 to 17.

Family passes are currently priced £46 for two adults and two young people while there is free admission for children under 10.

For further information about the festival, visit the www.fakefestivals.co.uk website.