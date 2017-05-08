Secret Leeds garden opens to public

The gates to a 20-year-old secret garden in Bramley will be thrown open to the public later this month.

Hayley’s Fields Allotments, at Prospect View, is a hidden paradise which was developed and brought to life on a run-down Leeds City Council (LCC) site two decades ago.

The allotment founder, Ron Short, also introduced an annual one-day event called Plantasia, which sees the private site opened up to the public, allowing locals to buy plants and take part in games and activities.

The fundraising event, along with grants from organisations like LCC, has since collected enough money to buy tools, storage containers, security fencing, a communal meeting hut and a special raised plot which can be used by people with mobility problems.

Diane Watson, 72, Hayley’s Field Allotment secretary, said: “We are looking forward to throwing open the gates to the allotments and inviting the public in to see our beautiful plots and to buy some of the plants lovingly grown by our members.

“We hope the public will join us for a cuppa and some cake and to help support this site in the heart of Bramley.”

This year’s Plantasia will be held on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29 from 11am, when the gates to Hayley’s Fields will be opened and the public will be invited to take a look around the lovingly-tended allotments.

The family-friendly fun day will also include a plant stall, a tombola and refreshments.

Visitors can also fundraise at www.easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/hayleysfieldsallot