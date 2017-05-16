Second suspicious email sent to Graham School

Graham School has closed after students were evacuated for a second time after another suspicious email was received.

All 1,050 students at Graham School are now off the site after the school closed with "immediate effect" this morning (Tuesday May 15).

The closure followed a second suspicious email sent to the school. The first email was sent yesterday morning saying a "bomb would go off in the cafeteria."

Police are on site and are making a thorough search of the school buildings.

Helen McEvoy, headteacher at Graham School said: “The safety of our students and our staff is paramount and the school will remain closed until further notice to enable a thorough search of all the school buildings. We wish to thank our students for their responsible conduct throughout this incident and to parents for their co-operation.

“David Read, the headteacher at Scalby School has been very supportive in accommodating and making arrangements for our students sitting their GCSEs so that their public examination is not disrupted.

“Our primary concern is that the school can get back to the day to day business of teaching and learning and that students, staff and parents are confident that all safety procedures have been followed.”

The school has been liaising closely with the police and students were kept safe on the school site until parents could make arrangements for them to go home.

The school also arranged for buses to transport students home.

Those students undertaking a French GCSE exam today have been taken to Scalby School in Scarborough to sit the exam.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to Graham School, Scarborough, at about 8am this morning following reports of a suspicious call.”

The school send a text message this morning to parents saying the school was closing with immediate effect.

It's not yet known when the school will reopen.