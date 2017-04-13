Second single for Leeds singer-songwriter Malaika

Leeds-based singer-songwriter Malaika has released her second single.

Stop For a Minute was produced and co-written by Grammy-nominated songwriter John Beck and recent winner of BBC’s ‘Let It Shine’ Curtis T Johns.

The track follows her debut single I Don’t Feel The Same, the music video of which features Emmerdale actor Ethan Kai in a classic breakup storyline.

Turning heads across the UK since supporting JONES and winning ‘Best Jazz/Blues’ at The Unsigned Music Awards in 2016, Malaika’s saccharine vocals and jazz inspired melodies have received plaudits and support from Jamie Cullum at BBC Radio 2, Huw Stephens at BBC Radio 1 and BBC Introducing.