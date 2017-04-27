Second principal for Leeds free school

A free school in east Leeds has appointed a second principal in what is believed to be the first set-up of its kind in the UK.

Temple Learning Academy, a school for pupils aged four to 16, which opened in September 2015, is set to welcome its first cohort of Year 7s in autumn following two years of providing much-needed primary school places in the area.

Now, Temple Newsam Learning Partnership Trust, which runs the school, has announced the appointment of Richard Hadfield as co-principal of the Halton Moor-based academy.

Mr Hadfield will work alongside existing co-principal Matthew Browne and the pair will develop an educational provision which addresses the crossover between primary and secondary phase to ensure children receive “real skills and life chances post-education”.

Mr Hadfield said: “With a cross range of educational knowledge and experience, together Matthew and I will lead on all aspects of building our innovative and successful all-through academy.”