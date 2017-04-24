Second man to appear in court over jury tampering probe

A second man is due to appear in court today following an investigation into alleged jury tampering.

Jamie Lawson, 28, of Bayswater Grove, Harehills, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

He was arrested last Thursday as part of an investigation relating to a "cash for crash" trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Two others - Jonaade Hussain, 27, and a 15-year-old girl - appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with the same offence.

The case was adjourned and Hussain was remanded in custody and the girl was released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.

The trial ended in February with four men being jailed for a total of 37 years for offences including manslaughter and fraud.

A collision they staged in Beeston, Leeds, in September 2014 to cheat money from insurers claimed the life of 88-year-old Betty Laird.