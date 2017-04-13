Second Leeds bar for curious cocktail concoctions

Curious cocktail concoctions will be livening up another part of Leeds as one of the most popular bars opens a second site in the city centre.

Be At One has taken on what was the Dish restaurant and bar on Boar Lane following its closure earlier this year.

It is now undergoing refurbishments to create a second Be At One bar – set to open on Friday May 26.

A serious bar of its type, which does do craft beers and wine, focuses mainly on cocktails which go way beyond the usual strawberry daiquiri, although you can have one if you want.

The extensive and researched menu has around 100 mixes from Absolute Gangster to You So Sake – a new recipe of Plum Sake, Rhubarb Bitters and Chivas.

The City Buzz choice, is of course, the classic champagne cocktail, but worth a sample on the other end of the ingredients spectrum, or for the name alone, is the Irish Disco Biscuit.

It is a taste-teasing mix of Baileys, green creme de menthe, Oreo cookies and vanilla ice-cream.

The expansion follows a successful two years at Millenium Square which is the London based company’s first northern Be At One venture.

Speaking exclusively to City Buzz, Be At One co-founder Steve Locke said: “Millennium Square, our first site in the north, was an obvious choice for us because of Leeds’ thriving independent cocktail scene and the city’s unpretentious attitude to fun.

“We were welcomed by the cocktail drinking fraternity and have enjoyed a fantastic two years here. When the opportunity arose to take another site on Boar Lane we jumped at it. The site is half a mile away between the train station and Trinity and allows us to introduce the party to a different part of town.”