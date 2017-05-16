Search under way for missing sailors in Scarborough

Police, coastguards and the RNLI are looking for two sailors after the wreckage of a boat was found in Scarborough's South Bay.

The yacht, named locally as the 'Don't Panic', left Scarborough yesterday with two people on board.

A search is now under way after the wreckage was found north of the Toll House at 6am.

The boat has been returned to the harbour and the coastguard helicopter is now searching for the sailors.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said: "This morning at around 4.20am a fishing vessel reported to the UK Coastguard Operations Room that they had seen a yacht run aground off West Pier which turned out to be the yacht Don’t Panic.

"It’s thought there were two people on board but no-one has been found and attempts to contact Paul Rhodes who owns the yacht has been unsuccessful.

The wreckage of the boat

"HM Coastguard Rescue Teams from Scarborough and Burniston are conducting a shoreline search while lifeboats from Scarborough and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Humberside are searching the sea."

Mike Puplett from UK Coastguard said: "Our primary concern is obviously to find this crew. If you know where they are or if you are that crew, please let us know. We just need to know that you are safe."

More to come.