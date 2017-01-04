Search is on ...for Leeds’s largest loser

Leeds Largest Loser is back - and ready to help more people feel fitter and healthier in 2017.

Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice has been running the event for several years and is now on the lookout for participants to take part in the latest offering.

Starting on Monday, January 16, local gyms including Oulton Hall and Nuffield Health at Guiseley will be rolling out free gym membership for ten weeks to participants who sign up to the scheme.

Mick English participated last year at Oulton Hall gym and was crowned the eventual winner.

After struggling with his weight for years and being a smoker and a heavy drinker, Mick decided he wanted and needed to change his lifestyle for the better.

Mick said: “For the last ten years I struggled with my weight and have on a number of occasions yo-yoed from being a normal weight to being quite large.

“I then came across Leeds Largest Loser and it got me excited.

“Throughout the ten-week challenge I gave it my all and with the support from my team and trainers I managed to lose three stone in weight and was crowned Leeds Largest Loser 2016.

“I also stopped smoking which was another added bonus to my health.”

Entry costs £50 and participants are asked to raise £200 for the hospice - in return entrants receive all the advice and support they need in the ten-week period including a personal trainer and free gym membership.

To register for Leeds Largest Loser and help patients with life-changing conditions at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, contact Faye Cryer on 0113 203 338 or visit http://www.sueryder.org/LargestLoser17.

Alternatively, send an email to faye.cryer@sueryder.org.