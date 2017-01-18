Search is on for 2017 Pudsey Carnival Queen

APPLICATIONS are open for the post of 2017 Pudsey Carnival Queen as preparations get underway for this summer’s popular annual event.

This year’s Pudsey Carnival will take place from 12pm on Saturday May 20 at Queens Park on Victoria Road, Pudsey.

Pudsey Carnival Committee is asking girls in school years five and six to apply for the position of Pudsey Carnival Queen 2017.

And applications are also open for anyone wanting to run a stall at the carnival.

A fundraising campaign paid for traffic management at last year’s Pudsey Carnival parade, with local people and businesses raising £1,300. Floats featuring everything from animals to Oompa Loompas took to the town’s streets before the main event at Queens Park. A Fundraising appeal for traffic management at this year’s carnival is set to be launched later this month. Go to fb.me/89lEnRBem