Search for next big name sculptor

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) has teamed up with a metal supplier to find the next big name in sculpture.

Metals4U is offering students the chance to submit their metal work in the hope of winning a weekend workshop at the sculpture park with Brian Fell, one of the country’s leading metalworkers.

The competition is aimed at encouraging people who are already sculpting with metal, and inspiring a new generation to start experimenting with the medium.

Paul McFadyen, at Metals4U, said: “We’re really excited to see the work being produced by the students of today and fully anticipate we’re going to see things we never imagined. If anything, this is going to be a learning experience for us in how metal can be used to create beautiful and inspiring pieces of art.”

Brian Fell is known for creating large-scale works in metal such as the ‘Ha Ha’ bridge developed for the West Bretton park. His work can be seen all over the UK with significant pieces in Cardiff, Morecambe, Jersey, Plymouth, and Manchester. He has been associated with YSP for many years, holding a Henry Moore Bursary from 1990 to 1992.

Metals4U, which has been sponsoring YSP since last year, is one of the largest metal stockyards in the north of England.

To enter the contest, submit an image and a brief statement about your current or best sculpture work or designs for future projects. Entries should be submitted online at www.metals4u.co.uk/blog/student-sculpture-competition before Friday, May 12. A shortlist will then be compiled before the winner is chosen by Brian Fell.

The winner will receive a place on the Midsummer Metal workshop run by Mr Fell at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, a prize worth £270.