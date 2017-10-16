Search for Leeds woman with 'medical issues' missing for nearly two weeks

Have your say

Police are trying to trace a woman in Leeds who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Anne Sweeney, aged 64, was last seen in the city centre on October 4.

Officers say they are "concerned for her welfare", as she is believed to have medical issues.

Ms Sweeney could be sleeping rough, or staying in cheap accommodation, police said.

She is white, 5ft 5ins tall, and is known to have links to the city centre and Armley areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference 13170465424.