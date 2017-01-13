Scrapped Leeds panto refund problems

ANGRY customers are having no joy getting refunds after a trouble-hit Leeds pantomime was shut down early.

White Rose Theatre’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was cancelled at the end of December three days before it was due to end amid claims celebrity actors had not been fully-paid.

The show, which had been running in a marquee in the grounds of The Tetley in Leeds since December 8, was beset with problems.

Geordie Shore star Scotty T pulled out of his role as Prince Charming before Christmas claiming a row over money.

The final seven shows were scrapped after what White Rose described as “industrial issues.”

A statement from the Directors of Liberty Events (Leeds) Ltd was posted on the White Rose Theatre’s website saying applications for refunds “should be made to our contact page”.

Jennifer Firth, 65, of Birkenshaw, spent £74 on three tickets to see the pantomime on New Year’s Eve with her husband Michael, 64 and three-year-old grandson Isaac.

Mrs Firth said she received an e mail from White Rose Theatre on December 30 saying anyone who had booked a ticket for a show which had been cancelled would be contacted.

Mrs Firth said: “I don’t see why they couldn’t just refund because they have got the details.

“I did what they said, I put my order number and contact details on their contact page on December 30, but I haven’t heard anything.

“I also telephoned the White Rose office and left three messages asking them to contact me, but I haven’t heard anything. I’m really cross. It’s as if everybody is being ignored.”

No-one from White Rose Theatre was available to comment.