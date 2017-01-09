Scottish shuttle flight from Leeds Bradford sees surge in popularity

An internal flight from Leeds Bradford Airport has been named as a Scottish airline's fastest-growing route.

The Loganair service to Glasgow is popular with business travellers and weekend breakers visiting Scotland's largest city.

It is now experiencing the largest passenger growth of any of the routes on the Scottish airline's network, and is also one of Leeds Bradford's fastest-growing services.

Tickets can be booked via budget airline Flybe until September, when bookings will be taken over by Loganair.

The flight time of just over an hour has proved attractive to travellers faced with four-hour road and rail journeys, and the twice-daily weekday service has also been scheduled to provide good links with onward Loganair connections to the Shetland Islands, Orkneys and the Outer Hebrides.

The airline is now planning to expand services to Scotland from Leeds Bradford.