Scheme aims to keep Leeds-Bradford Cycle Superhighway cyclists safe

Riders on the Leeds-Bradford Cycle Superhighway are being urged to stay ‘safe, seen and secure’ this winter.

CityConnect and Leeds City Council are organising a drop in event next week where cyclists will be offered subsidised lights, locks and security marking.

CityConnect’s winter campaign ‘Safe Seen Secure’ will launch across West Yorkshire on the same day with the aim of encouraging people to keep riding through winter. The opening of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s flagship Leeds-Bradford Cycle Superhighway (CS1) has seen an increase in people commuting by bike. The recent Cycle September challenge saw more than 200,000 miles being pedalled by nearly 1,500 residents.

Coun Keith Wakefield, chairman of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, said: “We’re pleased to see an increase in people cycling but we want to ensure that they’re riding safely through the long nights. Schemes like this take the guesswork out of buying lights and locks and with passionate cyclists on hand to answer any questions, it’ll keep people on two wheels until next spring.”

The drop in event is at Stanningley Fire Station on Wednesday, October 18, from 3.30pm to 8pm.

There will also be free bike checks and riders’ will be able to have their bikes permanently marked and registered nationally with a security code. West Yorkshire Safer Roads will also be on hand to raise awareness of safe passing distances and blind spots on large vehicles.