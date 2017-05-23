Scarborough student caught up in Manchester terror attack

A Scarborough student says she feels “lucky to be alive” after being caught up in the terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

Chloe Smith, 20, was at the Ariana Grande concert with a friend last night when the blast went off at around 10.30pm, which killed at least 22 people and injured around 50 more.

She said: “We left midway through the last song because we had a train to catch at 10.42pm from Manchester Piccadilly.

“We went through the exit which leads to the car park and then walked around the arena. We were outside the main entrance at the steps when we heard a huge bang.

“Everyone froze and then I heard people crying and running towards us so we just did the same. I was scared so we just kept running and got as far from the arena as we could.

“We didn’t exactly know what happened so we were grabbing people and asking them what had happened.

"I saw children crying and parents just distraught. Then we had police, ambulances and bomb disposal units racing to the arena.”

Police confirmed that the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack and that they believe the perpetrator was a lone male who died in the explosion.

Chloe, who is studying psychology at Leeds Trinity University, said people were taking shelter in hotels just to get off the street.

The former Graham School student added: “It’s one of those things you just never expect to happen to you, especially at an Ariana Grande concert full of children and families.”

Chloe and her friend missed their train and waited a further hour for the next one which got into York at around 1am this morning.

They were met by relieved parents who then drove them back to Scarborough.

Chloe said: “I feel extremely lucky. If we had chosen to go through the other exit then we could well have been in the blast zone.

“I’m still in shock but I am just relieved we got out safe. I feel awful for all the people who have been killed or injured and their families too.”

Police are urging people to call 0161 856 9400 if you have concerns about a missing relative.