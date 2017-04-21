Salvage operation at Leeds nightclub after fire breaks out

Firefighters were called to a Leeds nightclub last night after the smoking shelter on its roof was engulfed by flames.

The blaze broke out at Pryzm nightclub in the city centre at around 9.45pm.

Two crews from Leeds and one from Hunslet found the shelter was well alight when they arrived and the fire had spread to the roof itself.

They were able to put out the flames using two hose reels and two sets of breathing apparatus, but around 10 per cent of the roof was damaged.

A fire service spokeswoman said salvage operations had begun last night.

It is unclear at this stage whether the fire forced the club to close.