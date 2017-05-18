'Rugby family' pays tribute to Leeds player Gareth Puttock

Rugby clubs in Leeds have rallied round to pay tribute to a young Roundhegians player who died in his sleep.

Gareth Puttock, 25, had played in the second row for the Roundhay club's 1st XV for the past year. He passed away suddenly earlier this month.

His death has shocked the tight-knit Yorkshire rugby union community, who have united in support of Roundhegians.

West Park Leeds, who are based in Bramhope, Tweeted: "We are saddened to learn about the passing of Roundhegians player Gareth Puttock. Thoughts are with you all."

While Simon Dowling, a member of Leodiensians, who play in Alwoodley, posted on Facebook: "RIP and condolences from all involved at Leos #rugbyfamily."

Former Roundhegians player Ben Rider added:

"I briefly played for Roundhegians, they welcomed me into their rugby family and I know that this will hit everyone involved with the club massively. My thoughts go to all the people involved with this club but most of all, this young man's family. RIP."