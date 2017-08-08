Roundhay Park named one of UK's best picnic spots

Have your say

Leeds's largest park has been named in the UK's top five spots to enjoy a picnic.

Roundhay Park came fourth in the nationwide survey, polling 19 per cent of the vote.

Topping the list of 20 great family picnic spots was Three Cliffs Bay on Wales's Gower peninsula, followed by Padley Gorge in the Peak District. Third was another Welsh coastal spot, Aperporth Beach, and fifth was Kyoto Gardens in London's Holland Park.

Roundhay was the only Yorkshire location to make the list, which was commissioned by digital entertainment service DisneyLife.

Shortlisted picnic spots were judged on criteria such as views and surroundings, accessibility, facilities and parking. Two thousand British parents then voted for their favourites.

Other popular choices were:

6. Jubilee Gardens, Beer, Devon

7. Richmond Park, London

8. Whiterocks Beach, Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

9. Studland Beach, Dorset

10. Dolbadarn Castle, Snowdonia, Wales (16%)

11. Tarn Hows, Lake District

12. Stone Circles at Avebury, Wiltshire

13. Ashridge Estate, Hertfordshire

14. Flint Castle, Flintshire, Wales

15. Dovedale, Peak District

16. Birches Valley Forest Centre at Cannock Chase Forest, Staffordshire

17. Christ Church Meadow, Oxford

18. Boden Boo woodland, edge of the River Clyde by the Erskine Bridge, Erskine, Scotland

19. Bewl Water, Lamberhurts, Kent

20. Galloway Forest Park, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland