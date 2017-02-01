Roundhay Park friends group ‘relieved’ after Go Ape plans scrapped

THE FRIENDS of Roundhay Park are “relieved” that ancient woodland at the park is no longer being considered as a possible site for a Go Ape high wire adventure course.

Leeds City Council and Go Ape have said they are no longer considering Ram Wood after an online petition launched by the Friends of Roundhay Park opposing the proposals gathered more than 3,000 signatures. Now the search is on for other possible locations for a Go Ape attraction in Leeds.

Coun Lucinda Yeadon

A public consultation was launched after Go Ape proposed to create aerial zip wires and treetop rope climbing in the Ram Wood area of the park.

Friends group chairman Richard Critchley, said: “We are relieved. We weren’t against Go Ape, or having Go Ape in Leeds, but we had a concern about the location. Ram Wood is ancient woodland in a unique part of the park. It is one of the quietest and most picturesque parts of the park.”

The council is now set to work with Go Ape to identify other potential sites in Leeds Coun Lucinda Yeadon, said: “It became very clear to us through the consultation that both lovers of Roundhay Park and some local residents did have concerns regarding this proposal. Taking this and other factors into account highlighted through further wider studies that were undertaken the council has agreed that Roundhay Park will not be put forward as a future site option for this type of attraction. “We also recognised there were people who contributed to the consultation who supported the idea of a facility opening in Leeds.

“We have therefore decided to explore alternative locations that may be more suited to host this type of attraction. I would really love to see a high ropes adventure course open in our city but only if we can find the right location for it.” Ben Davies, head of business development at Go Ape, said: “As part of our consultation in Roundhay Park, we are encouraged by the large volume of support we continue to receive for bringing Go Ape Tree Top Adventure courses to the area, and that the council is supportive of our search for the right site.”