Rooftop Sky Lounge and 10 other indulgent afternoon tea locations in Leeds

There’s nothing quite as quintessentially British as an indulgent afternoon tea.

If you’re in the mood for delicate finger sandwiches, dainty cakes and lashings of tea, Leeds is brimming with options.

Just Grand! Vintage Tearoom

This charming tea room will take you back in time, with its period décor, frilly tablecloths, mismatched china and retro music playing discreetly in the background.

As well as the traditional afternoon tea, they also serve a gentleman’s tea here, which includes a bottle of Yorkshire beer and a pork pie. Swap your tea for a glass of bubbly, if you’d prefer.

Visit: 8-9 Grand Arcade, New Briggate, LS1 6PG

Malmaison

The picture of glitz and glamour, this contemporary boutique hotel is all about style, and its afternoon tea is no exception to that rule.

Diners will be treated to a modern twist on the traditional tea, served on a slate tiered stand. Flavoursome wraps and a mini burger take the place of classic sandwiches, but you’ll still enjoy a variety of cakes including the staple fruit scone.

Pair your meal with a choice of speciality teas, a glass of champagne or a fruity cocktail, if you’re feeling a little more decadent.

Visit: 1 Swinegate, LS1 4AG

Le Chalet

Serving a French take on the classic British tea, Le Chalet’s sweet treats are especially spectacular.

Guests can choose between carvery ham and mustard sandwiches and a more unusual roasted red pepper and cream cheese filling, accompanied by miniature canapés, cakes and a scone served with jam and cream.

Visit: 31-32 Park Row, LS1 5JD

The Queens

Unwind in the most elegant surroundings at this stylish hotel in the heart of the city centre.

Take tea in The Queens Bar, where you can bask in the glamourous setting while tucking into tasty finger sandwiches and a selection of petite cakes, paired with a choice of tea or coffee.

There’s also the option to upgrade to a glass of sparkling rose or champagne if you’re in a celebratory mood.

Visit: City Square, LS1 1PJ

Jameson’s

Located close to Roundhay Park, this café and tea room is a little off the beaten track, but it’s certainly a gem of a find.

Their tea menu boasts some of the best exclusively picked blends, including Earl Grey, Assam and their own signature blend, while their daily homemade cakes and scones definitely make the trip worthwhile.

Visit: 647 Roundhay Road, LS8 4BA

The Tetley

As a centre for contemporary art, The Tetley may not be at the top of your list for dining but - rather surprisingly - it does serve a delicious afternoon tea.

There’s a choice of the lighter cream tea or a more indulgent high tea, which comes with all the trimmings, including a slice of Yorkshire parkin, a curd tart, macaroons and, of course, the traditional scone with jam and clotted cream.

If the weather is nice, the outdoor space lined with picnic benches offers a great spot to eat out.

Visit: Hunslet Road, LS10 1JQ

Sky Lounge

Arguably the city’s finest rooftop setting, Sky Lounge blends great food with great views, and it’s the perfect place for an unforgettable afternoon tea experience.

Go for the unlimited afternoon tea (£32.95 per person) and enjoy a 90 minute, unlimited supply of prosecco or draught beer to accompany your snacks – ideal for a merry occasion.

Visit: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 2 Wharf Approach, Granary Wharf, LS1 4BR

Hotel Chocolat Roast + Conch

If you’ve got a weakness for chocolate, this cocoa-themed tea should be at the top of your list.

On the menu, you’ll find cocoa-laced sandwiches (such as rare beef with a twist of white chocolate horseradish) chocolate and orange scones, melt-in-your-mouth cakes and a range of velvety cacao-infused drinks, which are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

It’s a menu of pure indulgence, but undeniably one of a kind.

Visit: 55 Boar Lane, LS1 5EL

The Fourth Floor Café

Situated on the top floor of Harvey Nichols, this elegant café is the ideal place to enjoy a welcome respite from shopping.

While it may be on the pricier side, you can expect the food to be of the highest quality, and the more unusual sandwich options make it far more exciting than your average afternoon tea.

Visit: Harvey Nichols, Victoria Leeds, 107-111 Briggate, LS1 6AZ

Browns

Browns has a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere, which is perfect for enjoying a lazy afternoon of cake eating.

There’s a choice of three menus here – the traditional Browns tea, a champagne afternoon and the most unusual afternoon, which comes with a glass of Hendrick’s and Fever-Tree tonic with a slice of cucumber.

All three come with a delectable selection of miniature brioche rolls, home-baked scones and tiny desserts.

Visit: Unit H28, The Light, 70-72 The Headrow, LS1 8TL