Flames from a garage fire spread to the roof of a home in Leeds.

Firefighters were called to Stainbeck Road in Meanwood at around 7.20am this morning (Saturday).

The fire, which started at a garage, spread to the home and led to its main roof partially collapsing.

Fire fire engines attended the scene in an effort to douse the flames.

No-one is thought to have been injured in the fire.