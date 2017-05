A woman was unable to stop her car from smashing into a house in Yorkshire - despite valiantly jumping back inside when it began rolling away.

North Yorkshire Police shared the information on the incident in York.

It happened when the woman's Suzuki Celerio rolled into a house in Burnsall Drive.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the incident and police arranged for the car to be recovered.

Residents in houses nearby then sprang to the woman's aid and offered coffee and biscuits.

The car which hit the house