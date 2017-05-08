Rolling back years at Leeds vintage fair

Shoppers could have been forgiven for thinking they had stepped back in time this weekend when around 40 vintage stalls packed with period fashions, furnishings and collectables took over at Kirkgate Market.

Hosted by AdVintageous, the monthly vintage fairs also feature performances from entertainers who take their inspiration from the past.

Performers at Saturday’s event included Wakey Lindy Hopper, which ran a taster sessions throughout the day for anyone interested in learning a few basic steps.

The AdVintageous team has also been invited to host a market at the fourth Batley Vintage Day, which takes place in the town centre on May 27.

There will be live music from the 1920s through to late 1950s rock ‘n’ roll, displays of vintage vehicles, and a NAAFI tent serving up tea, cake and other treats.