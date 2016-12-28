Robber carried out hammer attack at house in Leeds

A DANGEROUS violent robber who hit his victim repeatedly in the face and head with a hammer has been given a 12 year sentence.

Mark Phillips was given the extended prison sentence after a court heard he poses a serious risk to the public.

Phillips, 41, attacked the victim at the home of a mutual friend in Bramley, Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard Phillips suddenly attacked the victim in the kitchen, punching him several times to the side of the head. The victim was knocked to the floor and Phillips began kicking him to the head and body. Phillips shouted “give me your stuff” before attacking him with a hammer. The victim told a jury how he was in “so much pain” as Phillips continued to hit him. Blows landed on his face and head. Phillips then grabbed hold of the victim’s head and forced his thumbs into his eye sockets.

Phillips left the house after taking the victim’s mobile phone, jacket, wallet, cash and keys. The court heard the victim suffered from epilepsy and his condition had been made much worse by the attack. At the time of the incident, on January 11 this year, Phillips was on bail for an attack three days earlier where he assaulted staff at a Farmfoods store when he was caught shoplifting. Phillips, of Regents Close, Horsforth, was found guilty of robbery after a trial.

He has previous convictions for violence. A report into his behaviour assessed him as dangerous and impulsive, especially when under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Phillips must serve a custodial period of nine years followed by an extended licence period of three years. Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: “I am quite satisfied that the defendant presents a significant risk of committing further similar offences.”