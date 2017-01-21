Robber attacked woman during raid on Leeds newsagents

A professional criminal who burgled a house in Leeds then robbed a shop keeper the next day has been jailed for eight years.

Jason Senior, 31, was handed the sentence by a judge who described him as a ‘committed’ offender.

Leeds Crown Court heard Senior had recently been released from prison when he targeted a house on Ashby View, Bramley, on November 20 last year.

Senior climbed in through a window in the early hours of the morning and searched the house for car keys.

He also took a wallet containing bank cards as well as electrical equipment before driving off in a VW Insignia parked outside.

Senior then used the bank cards to make contactless payments at a McDonalds, a wine shop and a garage.

The next day Senior and two other men targeted Turners newsagents on Branch Road, Lower Wortley. The men entered the store and bought a bottle of whisky at 10.40am.

They left but returned a short time later and Senior asked the female shopkeeper about bottles of brandy. He then went behind the counter and pushed the woman to the floor before grabbing the till. The till fell to the floor and Senior took around £90 in cash before the men fled.

Senior, of Raynville Crescent, Bramley, was arrested after being recognised from CCTV footage of the incident. He pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary, theft and three offences of fraud.

Senior has a long criminal record including offences for burglary and robbery. Anthony Sugare, mitigating, said Senior had admitted the offences at an early stage. Mr Sugare said Senior had a problem with alcohol and was desperate for money at the time of the offences. Judge James Spencer, QC, told Senior: “After your release from prison you committed this particular burglary and that confirms any thoughts that you are a committed professional burglar.