Roadshow visit for Heart Camp

Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards roadshow visit to Leeds charity

The Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards (YCCA) Roadshow stopped off at Lineham Farm Children’s Centre in Leeds on Thursday to witness the efforts of Heart Research UK (HRUK).

The YCCA, which takes place at New Dock Hall in Leeds on October 13, honours the bravery of young people and includes a group category, which HRUK is nominated in.

As part of its Helping Little Hearts project, the charity has paid for Heart Camps at Lineham Farm, bringing families together in a safe way where they can meet others in similar situations to enjoy exercise and encourage them to keep it up at home. Children who have recently left hospital are among those helped by the rehabilitation programme.

And HRUK’s national director Barbara Harpham turned out for the event.

She said: “As a true Yorkshire charity we can’t ask for anything better than to be recognised in our home county.

“Our Helping Little Hearts Heart Camp is a first for the UK and there’s no other place to hold it than where our heart is.”

Minnie and Mickey Mouse mascot characters, provided by Flying Zebra Services, were present at the event to entertain youngsters. Kids also got the chance to ride bikes.

Annual awards dinner the YCCA is a fundraiser for St James’s Place Foundation, with cash then distributed back to Yorkshire communities after grant applications. The Group Award is decided by public vote, which can also be made online until October 12. HRUK is up against the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia.