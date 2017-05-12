Roads to be closed for Leeds Half Marathon

ROAD closures will be in place across the city for this Sunday’s Leeds Half Marathon.

Thousands of runners are set to take part in the 32nd running of the popular event, which raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.

The race organisers, Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

Closures will begin from 4am on Sunday May 14 and will affect roads around the 13.1 mile course.

Routes will reopen on a rolling timetable as soon as it is safe to do so. Some parking suspensions will be in place from tomorrow. (Sat May 13)

Motorists are being asked to note that the A65 Abbey Road, Commercial Road and Kirkstall Road will be closed in both directions between 9am and 1.15pm. Access to Forge Railway Station will be via New Road Side only.

The race starts at 9.30am in The Headrow and the course takes the field out of the city centre, along Meanwood Road, Stonegate Road, a section of the Ring Road, down Butcher Hill and Hawksworth Road, along Abbey Road and Kirkstall Road and back into the city centre to finish in Cookridge Street alongside Millennium Square.

Among the city centre roads affected by the closures are: The Headrow between Oxford Place and Briggate; Cookridge Street; Westgate; New Briggate; Great George Street between Calverley Street and Woodhouse Lane; Upper Basinghall Street and North Street.

Away from the city centre, Meanwood Road will be closed between 9am and 11am. Bentley Lane, Stainbeck Avenue, Stonegate Road, King Lane, Weetwood Road, Spen Road, Commercial Road and Kirkstall Lane are also among roads affected.

Lynne Preston, Events Manager at Run For All, said: “We work very hard to keep any disruption to a minimum and all roads are re-opened as soon as possible. Unfortunately, a certain amount of disruption is inevitable and we’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.” A full list of road closures is available at www.tinyurl.com/klhamx5

The event’s official partner charities are: Jane Tomlinson Appeal; Martin House Children’s Hospice; Sue Ryder; St Gemma’s Hospice; Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice; Marie Curie; Overgate Hospice; CLIC Sargent, Leeds Children’s Hospital Appeal and Macmillan Cancer Support.