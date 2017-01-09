Road blocked by group protesting against M62 shooting

A road has been blocked by a group of protesters tonight campaigning against the shooting of a man by West Yorkshire Police, one week ago.

Queen Street in Huddersfield has been blocked by a group of people holding banners and waving placards.

They are protesting against the shooting of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, aged 28, who was shot and killed during a police operation on the M62 slip-road at Ainley Top in Huddersfield.

The incident happened one week ago today (Monday).

A vigil was held last week and protesters have staged the march tonight, seven days on.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force has officers on the scene who are 'monitoring the situation'.

He added: "We are just facilitating a peaceful protest and a march at the moment."

More on this story:

