Road blocked as firefighters tackle blaze at old hotel in Pontefract

The old Parkside Hotel following a fire in 2012.

Firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a derelict hotel in Pontefract this evening.

West Yorkshire Fire Service crews were called to the old Parkside Hotel in Park Road at around 5.20pm.

Three engines from Castleford, Pontefract and Wakefield are currently at the scene, which is close to Pontefract Racecourse.

West Yorkshire Metro has warned drivers that the A639 southbound carriageway is currently blocked due to the fire.

Arriva Yorkshire is also diverting its 410 and 411 services between Glasshoughton and Pontefract via Monkhill .

