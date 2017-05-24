Richard Owen: Rugby league player found not guilty of sex offences after trial

A former Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers player has been found not guilty of committing sex offences against a woman.

Richard Owen, 27, was today found not guilty of three offences of assault by penetration.

The jury at Leeds Crown Court also unanimously found him not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily and theft after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The offences were alleged to have taken place at a house in Castleford on November 21 last year.

Owen was also accused of stealing two mobile phones and an iPad from the same woman.

Owen, of Fryston Road, Castleford, played winger for the Belle Vue club.

Wakefield Trinity parted company with Owen in October last year.

The club said Owen left Trinity “by mutual consent” after scoring 11 tries in 33 appearances.

He joined them from Castleford in 2014, but suffered a broken leg in a game against Bradford Bulls in August 2015, and did not feature in 2016.