Rhinos play more than rugby

Players from Leeds Rhinos stars revealed more than rugby skills when they took on fans at games in a city sports bar.

In ‘Challenge The Rhinos’ they went head-to-head with supporters for a night of bar games, trying their hand at darts, pool, beer pong and showing off their FIFA skills.

Cameron Smith, Ash Handley, Sam Hallas, Brett Ferres, Ashton Golding, Liam Sutcliffe and Jordan Baldwinson all took part in the night at Shooters, in the Bierkeller Entertainment Complex on the Headrow.

It was the latest joint event to be staged between the bar and the Leeds Rhinos since renewing its partnership with the club in March.

Shooters also has an individual sponsorship deal with 31-year-old England forward Ferres, who proved to have an impressively sharp aim with a ping-pong ball, as he was cheered on by teammates.

Jason Marling, general manager of Shooters, said the bar hoped to hold more events soon in conjunction with the club.

He added: “It was great to have the players here, they were really good sports on the night getting involved in everything and I think they discovered some extra skills they didn’t know they had.”