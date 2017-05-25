Reward for digital agency‘s Leeds Beckett marketing campaign

Leeds digital agency Delete is celebrating after winning an award for its work with Leeds Beckett University.

Delete developed a personalised marketing campaign with the aim of helping Leeds Beckett meet ambitious recruitment targets.

The strategy, which has now won a European Search Award, included website search engine optimisation and personalisation.

Delete partner James Carrington said: “Having worked with Leeds Beckett for over five years, we’re delighted that our relationship has allowed us to accomplish amazing work together.

“This campaign was the perfect opportunity for the Delete team to employ their performance, data and insight-driven approach.

“At Delete, we offer the perfect blend of technical know-how, digital marketing expertise and strategic flair, putting the customer at the heart of everything we do.

“I’m incredibly proud that the team was not only able to deliver a high performing campaign that transcended standard search marketing, but also of their ability to engineer value for our clients, time and time again.”

The strategy helped deliver a 37 per cent rise in open day online registrations.

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform is designed to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.