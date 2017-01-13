Review: Cafe Enzo, Kirkstall, Leeds

Cafe Enzo on Kirkstall Road is an old favourite, its owners are stalwarts of the local dining cognoscenti and over the years it has cemented its reputation so well that even the 2015 Boxing Day floods couldn’t budge it.

Honestly, the place is more reliable than us not having a white Christmas.

16 May 2013..... Cafe Enzo on Kirkstall Road, Leeds

The cafe opened its doors in 2013, meaning it is now four years old but it seems like it’s been there much longer. So, it’s strange that even after all those years, I still can’t help but call the place Fat Chops, which, of course, is what it was in a previous incarnation.

That was good too in its day, although I seem to recall a few speed bumps in the road during a change of ownership but ever since it’s been Cafe Enzo, it’s been at the top of its game.

The interior hasn’t changed much in the last few years (aside from the odd lick of paint and fresh wallpaper) but does it need to? If it ain’t broke... etc.

So, there’s a mix of seating, including a couple of comfy sofas and tables downstairs and more formal tables and chairs up.

They always have the day’s newspapers in, so you can call in for a fling visit and grab yourself a coffee and have a catch-up or you can stay for longer and enjoy some of the things they have to offer, such as full English, which is always very clean in terms of presentation (no greasy spoon here), or Greek yoghurt, a combination of oats, freshly chopped fruit, Greek yogurt and honey.

Being a frequent visitor, I can also recommend the BLT and the eggs Benedict. But they also do lasagne, spaghetti bolognaise, a good selection o paninis and salads and giant Yorkshire puddings with meatballs, which is a kind of Italy meets Yorkshire classic comfort food overload and could quite possibly be something I attempt at home on a cold winter’s night.

But it’s the staff who really make the place.

Run by an Italian family, they couldn’t be more friendly, more accommodating, more affable. Service is always with a smile and - shock, horror - they even spend time getting to know their customers - honestly, it’s like one of those old time movies where business owners actually genuinely care about the communities they live and work in.

Cafe Enzo is and will remain a firm favourite of Little Oliver and we heartily recommend it. There’s plenty of free on-street parking nearby and it’s just over the road from Kirkstsall Retail Park.

They are always willing to accommodate personal tastes and will cook dishes just how you like them. The other bonus, of course, is the coffee, which is some of the best you’re likely to find in Leeds.

So bravo to them on all fronts.

SCORE: 5/5