Revealed: The top 10 crime hotspots in Leeds

Hospitals, supermarkets and a petrol station are among the top 10 hotspots for criminal activity in Leeds, the YEP can exclusively reveal.

Police recorded more than 4,500 crimes as shoplifters, thugs and louts targeted the locations listed more than any others in the city during a three-year period.

Asda’s store at the Owlcotes Centre in Pudsey tops the list as the city’s number one crime hotspot, data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act shows.

There were a total of 634 crimes recorded at the store, between September 2013 and September 2016 – more than anywhere else in Leeds. The supermarket’s Killingbeck Superstore, where nearly 450 crimes took place in the three-year period, is also named on the hotspot list.

Morrisons Supermarket, at the Penny Hill Centre in Hunslet which also includes Yorkshire Bank, Lloyds Bank and shops, ranked second with 602 crimes over the period.

Its petrol station site in Bramley was also related to a location on the top 10 list.

And T K Maxx’s bumper store on The Headrow in Leeds city centre racked up 519 to place the chain at third.

West Yorkshire Police did not disclose the nature of each crime, but majority that took place at the top three hotspots are believed to be thefts.

An Asda spokesman said: “We welcome millions of customers into our stores every week and any incidents that occur are minimal.

“However, we do take the matter extremely seriously by ensuring we report every incident and by working closely with the police to prevent issues like this from happening.”

A Morrisons spokesman said: “Our store team works closely with the police on security measures designed to minimise shoplifting. We have a zero tolerance policy and will always seek to prosecute.”

At St James’s Hospital, in Burmantofts, and Leeds General Infirmary, on Great George Street, more than 440 crimes were recorded by police.

The police said that at St James’s, most of the crimes related to loss of property, breach of court orders, or public order offences.

At the LGI, where the city’s 24-hour A&E site is based, the bulk of crimes were alcohol-related as night time revellers attended the hospital with injuries.

A spokesman for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs both hospital sites, said: “St James’s University Hospital and Leeds General Infirmary are two of the biggest sites in the city and every year millions of people pass through our buildings, which are open round the clock for 365 days, so it is not surprising that we get our share of incidents requiring police attention.

“The trust has a dedicated security team on both sites whose prime concern is keeping patients, visitors and staff and our property and grounds safe, backed by a large and sophisticated CCTV network.

“The trust security team have an extremely close working relationship with West Yorkshire Police, including us having police community support officers working on site.”

The city’s busy and thriving nightlife is also featured on the list, as clusters and bars and nightclubs recorded hundreds of crimes collectively.

Figures show that an area at Heaton Court, Briggate, which includes Mission nightclub and The Viaduct Showbar, clocked up 432 crimes across the three-year period.

Meanwhile, a stretch of Call Lane, close to the Corn Exchange, recorded 325 offences and more than 300 happened at an area on Duncan Street in the city centre, which includes The Space nightclub among other bars.

The YEP contacted T K Maxx but no-one was available to comment.

Recorded crime - top 10:

1) Asda, Owlcotes Centre, Pudsey (634)

2) Morrisons Supermarket, The Penny Hill Centre, Hunslet (602)

3) T K Maxx, The Headrow, Leeds city centre (519)

4) St James’ Hospital, Beckett Street, Burmantofts (474)

5) Asda Superstore, Killingbeck (449)

6) Leeds General Infirmary, Great George Street (448)

7) Area at Heaton Court, Briggate, including Mission nightclub and The Viaduct Show Bar (432)

8) Swinnow Lane and Swinnow Road junction, relating to Morrisons petrol station, Bramley (338)

9) Call Lane, Leeds city centre (325)

10) Space nightclub, Duncan Street, Leeds city centre and nearby bars (322).

(Figures show number of recorded crimes in brackets, for period between September 1, 2013 and September 31, 2016.)