Revealed: The most commonly used phrase in Yorkshire to describe having sex

A new study has revealed the most commonly used phrase by Yorkshire residents to describe having sex.

‘Having nookie’ was the phrase most used by the region’s residents when they were asked what phrase they used most to describe or talk about having sexual relations with their partner.

The most common phrase in the North East was ‘Getting down to business’ while in the North West it was ‘doing the naked dance’

The poll also found that Britons in new relationships will spend £214 per year impressing their partner in the bedroom, whilst those who have been together over 10 years spend just £32 on their bedroom antics and accessories.

George Charles, spokesperson for www.VoucherCodesPro.co.uk who commissioned the research, said: “It’s no real surprise that Britons don’t use the most straight forward of phrases when describing their sex lives, what with slang being such a big part of this day and age – just look at the new words and phrases being added into the dictionary every year. It’s a shame to see, though, that Britons will put a lot of effort into their relationship in the first few years, and will let that dwindle as they get older. We’re sure that families, careers and the such will get in the way, meaning that people have less time for their relationship, but it’s important to keep the flame alive.”