Revealed: Sporting heroes recognised in Leeds Sports Awards shortlist

Leeds’ sporting superheroes have been recognised in the shortlist for the glittering Leeds Sports Awards.

Following a year in which the city’s stupendous sporting achievements put Leeds on the world stage, the awards will honour a number of the Rio heroes who triumphed at the 2016 Olympics and Paralympics including the Brownlee brothers, Kadeena Cox and Nicola Adams.

And the city’s rising stars have also been given a nod with nominations in the Young Achievers category for under 18s.

In addition, awards at the ceremony – which will take place in March at the first direct Arena – will honour those who have made a special contribution to sport in the city in the categories for student sport, sports volunteer and club/team performance among others.

Sally Nickson, vice chairman of Sport Leeds, which runs the awards, said: “The judging panel always have difficult decisions to make and this year was certainly no exception.

“The calibre of sporting talent in Leeds this year is extremely high with so many athletes and those supporting and developing sport in our city, worthy of recognition.

“That being said we’ve selected our finalists and are very much looking forward to a night of sporting celebration for our city as a whole.”

Hannah Cockroft, who is nominated in the sportswoman/disability category, said: “Thanks so much for this prestigious nomination, it’s always a great night, See you there!”

For the full shortlist and to buy tickets, visit: http://leedssportsawards.co.uk