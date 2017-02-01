Revealed: How Leeds’s urban quarter will be transformed

A rapidly developing area of Leeds City Centre is set for further expansion with plans put forward for a mix of retail and eating units.

Planning permission is being sought from Leeds City Council for development of ground floor space within number 5 Wellington Place.

It seeks use of class A1 which is retail, class A3 for a restaurant or cafe and class A4 which covers a drinking establishment.

The new retail area would be accessible 24 hours a day.

It is understood that the site owners are in talks with a hairdressing firm about taking up some of the space.

Covering 22 acres of land, Wellington Place is being billed as the city’s new ‘urban quarter’, with a deal between landowners Hermes Wellington Place GP Limited and MEPC who are working on behalf of the real estate brand.

Wellington Place, which sits between Wellington Street and Whitehall Road, was formerly used as the Airedale Centre warehousing park but is now the focus of a vision for 1.5m square feet of offices, residential, retail and leisure use.

The site fits into the council’s ‘Leeds Core Strategy’ which was drawn up just over two years ago to drive regeneration of the city centre.

Wellington Street is identified as one of four existing and new local convenience centres within the city centre boundary needed to serve growing working and residing city centre populations.

City Buzz understands that the authority would be likely to be in favour of supporting service uses including nurseries, schools, health facilities, convenience shops, hair dressers, launderettes, dry cleaners, banks, restaurants, cafes, bars, and private gyms in locations that are considered suitable within the city centre.