Revealed: Eight of the best ice cream parlours in Leeds

Summer doesn’t feel so far away, and good weather and ice cream go in hand.

Here are some of the best places in Leeds and its outskirts to grab a cone and treat yourself to a scoop or two.

Joe Delucci’s

Offering a choice of more than 20 different flavours, the superb gelato at Joe Delucci’s is made to traditional Italian recipes, using only the freshest and most natural ingredients.

Fat free, dairy free and gluten free options are also available, as well as elaborate sundaes, thick shakes, smoothies and fruit slushies - perfect for a hot sunny day.

Visit: Trinity Leeds, 27 Albion Street, LS1 5ER

Trattoria Il Forno

Italy may be famous for its pizzas, but it’s also known for whipping up a mean ice cream. If you can manage to spare room for desserts, this family run Italian and gelateria boasts a mouth-watering selection of artisan ice creams to round off a fantastic meal.

From the staple vanilla, strawberry and chocolate flavours, to Ferrero Rocher, pistachio and lemon sorbet, there’s a wide range to choose from – or you can always mix and match if you can’t decide.

Visit: 85 Town Street, Horsforth, LS18 5BP

Charlotte Jersey’s Ice Cream

While it may be located slightly off the beaten track in Dewsbury, there’s plenty to see and do on your visit to make the trip to Charlotte Jersey’s Ice Cream worthwhile.

Home to an outdoor playground, complete with rides, crazy golf and a 30 foot tall inflatable slide, along with a host of animals, you won’t be short of entertainment as you tuck into the superb homemade ice cream, made using the finest real Jersey Cream.

Visit: The Meadows, Whitley Road, Dewsbury, WF12 0NQ

Shake-it Milkshake Bar

If you prefer your ice cream in the form of a milkshake, this ‘50s style diner ticks all the boxes.

There are more than 200 intriguing flavours to choose from, including Curly Wurly, Malteasers milk and Terry’s chocolate orange, along with a range of ice cream tubs, frozen yoghurts, waffles and other desserts.

Visit: 2 Gateway House, North Lane, Headingley, LS6 3HG

Goodalls of Tong

Located in Tong Village in Bradford, this ice cream haven is a little gem sitting just on the outskirts of Leeds.

The family-run tea room and ice cream shop is based on a working farm, and all 25 of their award-winning ices are made on site. There’s even a viewing room so you can watch the process.

Visit: Manor Farm, Tong Lane, Tong Village, Tong, BD4 ORP

iCandy

As the name suggests, this place has sweet treats galore. Serving a range of ice creams, sundaes, smoothies, milkshakes and cakes in a variety of tempting flavours, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Keep an eye out for their special deals for a sweet yet affordable treat.

Visit: 14 New Briggate, LS1 6NU

Ice Scoop Gelato

Whatever your ice cream preference, you’re sure to find it catered for here.

From delicious gelato shakes topped with whipped cream and chocolate flakes, to giant scoops in tubs or cones (or even hot waffles drizzled in ice cream) a trip to Ice Scoop Gelato is a chance to let your sweet tooth run wild.

Visit: 41 Queen’s Road, LS6 1HY / 43-45 Station Road, LS15 8ET

Billy Bob’s Ice Cream Parlour

If you’re looking for a grand day out to bask in the warm weather, you can’t go wrong with a trip to Bolton Abbey and - while you’re there - it’s the perfect excuse to swing by Billy Bob’s.

The retro American diner may boast all the classic favourites, but it’s the ice cream from the Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Farm that will really hit the spot.

There’s a wide range of exciting flavours to choose from which can be served in a variety of ways – from sundaes to super thick shakes, or simply by the scoop.

Visit: Calm Slate Farm, Halton East, Bolton Abbey, BD23 6EU