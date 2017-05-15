Retail centre plans for Wakefield’s City Fields development

Plans for new shops and a drive-through restaurant are being considered as part of the next phase of Wakefield’s City Fields development.

Stretton Estates has applied for planning permission to create the restaurant, a food store and five smaller shops at the site of the old Wakefield Power Station as part of the £0.5bn City Fields masterplan.

Documents submitted to the council state the retail centre would benefit the local economy, create jobs and serve residents in the new homes.

The full scheme is for 2,500 homes, retail and leisure facilities, business space, a primary school and a waterside area along the Aire and Calder Navigation to the East of the city.

Work has begun on some areas of the development, which is expected to take up to 20 years to complete.