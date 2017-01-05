Retail and leisure plans for old Leeds Trinity Centre BHS store

The former BHS store in the Trinity Centre is set to be divided up to form two new shops and a leisure based facility.

Neighbouring tenants have expressed interest in expanding into sections of the former department store, which closed in November last year after the chain went into administration and failed to find a buyer.

However, while discussions with potential tenants are on-going, a taker for the third unit has yet to be sought so the owners of Trinity have this week submitted a planning application with Leeds City Council for the change of use.

Land Securities, which own the Trinity Centre, say that even though the proposals do not follow ‘guidance’ they will add to the experience for customers but will not detract from the retail offering.

The total frontage of the premises which has access points from Boar Lane, Albion Street and within the Trinity, is over 60 metres and just six metres will be designated leisure with permission also sought for some external alterations.

A spokesperson for Land Securities said: “Increasing the proportion of leisure at Trinity Leeds, reflects the increasing consumer demand for experiences.

“It must also be noted that there has been a change in market trends and that leisure uses now play a key role in helping to support other primary retail functions.”

Leeds is now the fastest growing city in the UK and the city region has a reported £56b economy, a population of 3m and a workforce of 1.5m people.