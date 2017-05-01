Residents chip in to take up fight to save axed Ossett golf course

Campaigners are bidding to save a public golf course scrapped by Wakefield Council.

The local authority took the decision to close courses at Spring Mill in Ossett, Thornes Park and Pontefract Park, but the move was heavily criticised.

Residents in Ossett have already met with councillors about saving the facility. A public meeting was organised at Ossett Community Centre Coach House to gauge interest. Ossett ward councillor, Angela Taylor, said: “The residents knew nothing about this closure so it came as a shock. There are a lot of people willing to give up their time to keep it open, if the council will meet us half way. We have been told by the council that they will work with us if we can find a solution. A lot of people enjoyed it and took their kids there. It could become allotments, turned back to nature or have trees planted but that is not what we want. We have got some very persistent people who are determined to make this happen.” Three more meetings are being planned in Ossett on May 11, June 8 and 22, all at 7.30pm, although a venue is yet to be confirmed. Glynn Humphries, service director for environment and streetscene at Wakefield Council said: “We’re not currently in discussion with any community groups about taking on responsibility for these facilities. However, we are interested in talking to the group.”