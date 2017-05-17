Reports of man exposing himself outside Leeds school

Parents have been warned after reports of a man exposing himself outside a Leeds primary school today.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers received a report about a man exposing himself around a ginnel near to Whitecote Primary School.

"He was challenged by a parent and then walked away," the spokesman said.

The culprit is described as a bald older man, with fair hair around his ears who was wearing dark clothes.

Jenny Miller, 37, said that she received a text message from Valley View Community Primary School, which her children attend, to make her aware of an incident outside the nearby Wellington Grove school in Bramley.

It read: "Important message: We've been alerted to an incident of a man exposing himself near Whitecote school today. Please be extra vigilant. Police are aware."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 530 of May 17.