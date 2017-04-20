Repairs after gas leak in Leeds city centre

A damaged gas main is being repaired after passers-by reported a strong smell of gas.

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks are at the scene on Springwell Road, near Whitehall Road, after the incident was reported at 9am.

They ensured the damaged pipeline was safe before beginning work to repair it. The gas supply to nearby buildings is unaffected.

Russell Horner, customer operations area manager for Northern Gas Networks said:

“The safety of the public and our engineers is our number one priority, so we’ll be carrying out further investigations today and will be working to complete the repair as quickly as we can.”

Anyone who smells gas should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.